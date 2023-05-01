IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,588.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IMCD in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

IMCD Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS IMDZF traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 230. IMCD has a 12 month low of $114.14 and a 12 month high of $177.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33.

About IMCD

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

