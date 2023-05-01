ImmunityBio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,951 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,155 call options.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of ImmunityBio stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 4,436,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,925. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

