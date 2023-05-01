Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Update

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 332,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ IMPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.34. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of Impel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

