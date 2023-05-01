Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,793,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 6,516,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57,937.0 days.

IFSUF stock remained flat at $13.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

