Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) were up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 15,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 388,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 6,625.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,638.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 249.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

