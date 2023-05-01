Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Up 12.6% in April

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inogen Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.53. 38,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,620. The firm has a market cap of $312.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGN. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after buying an additional 201,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,140,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 976,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also

