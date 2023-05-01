Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys 65,194 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,763,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,039,184.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,067. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

