Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys 65,194 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,763,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,039,184.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ECAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,067. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT)
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.