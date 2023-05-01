Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $347,400.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FMNB opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $443.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.7% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 215,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 549,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
