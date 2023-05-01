Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Purchases 23,500 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steve Sanghi acquired 16,700 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.13. 1,014,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.31, a P/E/G ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.