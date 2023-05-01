Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £975.43 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,241 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £975.43 ($1,218.22).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Sue Rivett purchased 15,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,308.73).

On Monday, March 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,271 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £982.33 ($1,226.84).

On Monday, February 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 3,787 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £984.62 ($1,229.70).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

LON PHAR opened at GBX 23.10 ($0.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.42. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.70 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of £99.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pharos Energy from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 29 ($0.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.