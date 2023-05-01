Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Sells 32,599 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) insider Laura K. Schneider sold 32,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $847,899.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNM traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $26.24. 713,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,624. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

