Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,365.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92.

On Monday, March 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $29,440.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

