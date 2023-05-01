Insider Selling: Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 279,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

