Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $32,336.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $622,912.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBIP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,125. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

