Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $10,973,058.50 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 557,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

