Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $10,973,058.50 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
NYSE TMHC opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.
TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
