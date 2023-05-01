Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $726,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,887,058.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
