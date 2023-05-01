Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $726,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,887,058.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

