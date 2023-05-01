Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 203,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 210,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 1,602.4% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ INTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

