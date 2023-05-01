Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $26.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $721.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

