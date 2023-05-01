International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.