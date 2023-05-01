International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.73.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

