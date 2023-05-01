Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

IPG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.15. 3,875,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

