Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,800 shares of company stock worth $475,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.33 on Monday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.69.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
