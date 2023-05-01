Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,800 shares of company stock worth $475,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intevac by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.33 on Monday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

