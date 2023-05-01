Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stake Trimmed by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 28,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,444. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

