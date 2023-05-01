Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 31,997 shares.The stock last traded at $75.74 and had previously closed at $75.26.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.