Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 31,997 shares.The stock last traded at $75.74 and had previously closed at $75.26.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.
About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
