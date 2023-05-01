Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $322.18 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average is $290.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.