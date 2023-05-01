Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.33. 460,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

