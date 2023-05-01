Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,603,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 738,922 shares.The stock last traded at $67.42 and had previously closed at $67.23.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $527.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.