Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 1st (ADI, AXTI, CASY, CMT, E, EVC, FAST, FLIC, GOGO, IMO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 1st:
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
