Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 1st (ADI, AXTI, CASY, CMT, E, EVC, FAST, FLIC, GOGO, IMO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 1st:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

