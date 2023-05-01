Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 1st (AAPL, ABCB, ACA, ACCD, ADP, AJG, ALRS, AMD, AMGN, AMT)

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $173.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $38.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $46.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $85.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $80.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $16.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $275.00 to $255.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $275.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $240.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Argus from $228.00 to $232.00.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $102.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $225.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $233.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $82.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $30.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $113.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $108.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $73.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $134.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $32.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $58.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $65.00.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $39.00 to $29.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target lowered by Argus from $82.00 to $70.00.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $275.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $587.00 to $610.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $252.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $600.00 to $575.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $405.00 to $425.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $118.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $81.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $85.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $91.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $88.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $83.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $66.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $70.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target cut by Stephens from $34.00 to $30.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $23.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $124.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $310.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $45.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $31.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $193.00 to $190.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $89.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $34.00 to $27.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $515.00 to $560.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $44.60 to $45.60.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $115.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $85.00 to $75.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $69.00 to $74.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $90.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $295.00 to $260.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $108.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $360.00.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.50.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $63.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $37.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $110.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $62.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $220.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $120.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $101.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $235.00 to $263.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $94.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $80.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $37.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $270.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $220.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $27.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $244.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $150.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $143.00 to $140.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $285.00 to $275.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $234.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $222.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $420.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by SVB Securities from $410.00 to $458.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $100.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $86.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $356.00 to $365.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $130.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $40.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $75.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $20.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $55.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $110.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $90.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $76.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $815.00 to $868.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $86.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $91.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $83.00.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $55.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $63.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $66.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $28.00.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$121.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $518.00 to $525.00.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $31.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $34.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $58.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $251.00 to $284.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $320.00 to $330.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $310.00 to $320.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $317.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $349.00 to $363.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $26.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $5.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $85.00.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $40.00.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $46.00.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $44.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $370.00 to $376.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $272.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $159.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $165.00 to $161.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $97.00 to $108.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $257.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $118.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00.

