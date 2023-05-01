Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 1st (AAPL, ABCB, ACA, ACCD, ADP, AJG, ALRS, AMD, AMGN, AMT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $173.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $38.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $46.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $85.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $80.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $16.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $275.00 to $255.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $275.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $240.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Argus from $228.00 to $232.00.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $102.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $225.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $233.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $82.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $30.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $113.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $108.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $73.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $134.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $32.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $58.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $65.00.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $39.00 to $29.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target lowered by Argus from $82.00 to $70.00.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $275.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $587.00 to $610.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $252.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $600.00 to $575.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $405.00 to $425.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $118.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $81.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $85.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $91.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $88.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $83.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $66.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $70.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target cut by Stephens from $34.00 to $30.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $23.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $124.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $310.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $45.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $31.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $193.00 to $190.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $89.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $34.00 to $27.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $515.00 to $560.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $44.60 to $45.60.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $115.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $85.00 to $75.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $69.00 to $74.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $90.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $295.00 to $260.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $108.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $360.00.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.50.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $63.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $37.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $110.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $62.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $220.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $120.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $101.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $235.00 to $263.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $94.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $80.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $37.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $270.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $220.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $27.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $244.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $150.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $143.00 to $140.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $285.00 to $275.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $234.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $222.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $420.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by SVB Securities from $410.00 to $458.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $100.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $86.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $356.00 to $365.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $130.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $40.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $75.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $20.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $55.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $110.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $90.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $76.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $815.00 to $868.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $86.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $91.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $83.00.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $55.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $63.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $66.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $28.00.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$121.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $518.00 to $525.00.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $31.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $34.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $58.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $251.00 to $284.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $320.00 to $330.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $310.00 to $320.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $317.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $349.00 to $363.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $26.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $5.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $85.00.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $40.00.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $46.00.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $44.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $370.00 to $376.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $272.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $159.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $165.00 to $161.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $97.00 to $108.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $257.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $118.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.