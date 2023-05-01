Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 15,246 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,874 put options.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

TAL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 3,202,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,975. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. UBS Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after buying an additional 7,134,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,234.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,111,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,040,000 after buying an additional 4,728,908 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,176,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after buying an additional 3,975,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,203,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after buying an additional 3,924,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after buying an additional 3,349,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.