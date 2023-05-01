Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 15,246 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,874 put options.
TAL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 3,202,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,975. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. UBS Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
