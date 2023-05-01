Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

