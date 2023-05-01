Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.81 EPS.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. 3,035,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,188. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.