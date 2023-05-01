InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.62.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

