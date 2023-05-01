Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,998 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Featured Stories

