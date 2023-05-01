Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 17,640,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.61. 495,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,818. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,549.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

