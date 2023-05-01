iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,100,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 8,904,430 shares.The stock last traded at $99.13 and had previously closed at $99.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after buying an additional 333,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

