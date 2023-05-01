iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,100,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 8,904,430 shares.The stock last traded at $99.13 and had previously closed at $99.73.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.