iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,123 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.61% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $376,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,637,000 after acquiring an additional 161,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,034,000 after acquiring an additional 91,221 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.07. 290,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,940. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.