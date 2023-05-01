iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,846,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Deere & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,506,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $417.98. 331,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

