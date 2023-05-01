iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 8th Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deere & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,506,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $417.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

