iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Israel Discount Bank of New York’s Largest Position

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $417.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $310.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

