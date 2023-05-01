iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $308,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.75. 1,280,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

