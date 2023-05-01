iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

