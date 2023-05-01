iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.34

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 1653611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.