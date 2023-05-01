iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.53

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.53 and last traded at $64.53, with a volume of 7868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

