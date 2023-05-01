iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,431,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 324,951 shares.The stock last traded at $25.11 and had previously closed at $25.35.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.