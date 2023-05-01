iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.93

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 65013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $810.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,559.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.