iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.08

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.08 and last traded at $85.51, with a volume of 81426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.