Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $38.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

