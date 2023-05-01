Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

