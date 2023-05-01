Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 47,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $174.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

